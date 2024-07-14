14.07.2024 12:27:00

Is Moderna Stock a Buy?

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) went from being an unknown biotech to a household name thanks to its work developing and marketing one of the most successful COVID-19 vaccines. Though the company has delivered outsize returns since late 2019, its shares are down more than 70% from their peak in 2021. Moderna's coronavirus-related revenue dropped off a cliff, dragging down its bottom line (and its stock price along with it). However, several developments may suggest that it is still worth investing in Moderna. Is the company doing enough to make its prospects attractive? Let's find out.MRNA data by YChartsContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

