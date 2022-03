Is Moderna Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have fallen this year as investors transition away from growth stocks and move toward safer investments. Down a whopping 42% year to date, Moderna's stock has crashed far beyond the S&P 500's 8% decline thus far.Are investors making a mistake -- could Moderna's stock be a good buy for the long haul? Below, I'll look at its most recent results and assess whether it's worth picking up at its current price.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading