Is Moderna Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The past three years have been fascinating for Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and its shareholders. Early in the pandemic, the biotech quickly established itself as a leader in the hunt for an effective COVID-19 vaccine, a position it justified by creating and marketing one of the most successful coronavirus vaccines.Moderna's shares are up by an impressive 731% since early 2020, although its coronavirus-related sales will start falling this year. At this point, it's fair to ask if Moderna can march on and continue delivering market-beating returns, or if the company won't be worth an investment in a post-pandemic world.To decide, let's see what's going on with this biotech company.Continue reading