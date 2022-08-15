|
Is Moderna Stock a Buy Now After the U.K.'s Omicron Vaccine Approval?
Shares of COVID-19 vaccine pioneer Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) moved higher on Monday morning, rising more than 3% as the company announced more good news with its virus-fighting efforts. Specifically, Moderna said that it has received approval for use in the U.K. for what the company is calling its "next-generation COVID-19 vaccine." The mRNA specialist received conditional authorization for its mRNA-1273.214 omicron-containing bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, or MHRA. The body oversees immunization approvals in the U.K., and this is the first time that it or any other regulatory agency has approved a bivalent vaccine designed to address the omicron variant.The mRNA-1273.214 vaccine combines the Spikevax vaccine that Moderna originally released to fight COVID-19 with a new candidate that targets the BA.1 omicron variant. The company believes that the bivalent vaccine will do a better job of fighting the newer variant than its original vaccine alone.Continue reading
