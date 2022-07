Is Moderna Stock a No-Brainer Buy With Omicron Boosters on the Way?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Another major coronavirus wave might be in store for Americans. The Biden administration warned in May that there could potentially be 100 million COVID-19 cases this fall and winter.However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the path for omicron-targeting boosters to be available this fall. These boosters should provide additional protection against coronavirus infection. This should be especially good news for Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). The vaccine stock has plunged nearly 70% below its 52-week high. But is Moderna now a no-brainer buy with omicron boosters on the way?