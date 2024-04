Is Moderna Stock Going to $214? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

For many, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock is yesterday's news. The stock earned a great deal of attention during the coronavirus pandemic, as it was one of the early developers of a vaccine to fight off the global health scourge. Since then, it's been a bit of an off-radar stock, largely because it hasn't yet commercialized any other medications.The lack of attention at the moment presents a fine opportunity to grab a deep-bargain stock, in the opinion of one analyst tracking Moderna. Here's why he thinks the biotech is poised for a monster comeback.Piper Sandler's Edward Tenthoff is resolutely and emphatically bullish on Moderna's future. At the end of March, he reiterated both his overweight (read: buy) recommendation on the stock and his target of $214 per share price appreciation over the next 12 months or so. Tenthoff's confidence is apparent, as that level is more than double Moderna's most recent closing price of around $106. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel