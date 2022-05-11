|
11.05.2022 13:30:00
Is Moderna Wasting a Golden Opportunity?
Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is a company with an uncertain future. This year is likely going to be another strong one for its business; it has $21 billion in signed purchase agreements for its vaccine. But beyond that, there is no shortage of question marks surrounding how much revenue it will generate in the future and where its growth will come from. Deaths related to COVID-19 are declining, and that could result in significantly less demand for the company's vaccine next year. In the meantime, Moderna is raking in profits. The company may need to take action sooner rather than later to diversify its operations (e.g., an acquisition) to at least give investors something to rely on for strong revenue growth in a world where COVID becomes trivial. If it doesn't act soon, it could regret not doing so.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
