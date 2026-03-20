Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
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20.03.2026 09:08:00
Is Netflix a Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?
It would be easy to assume the worst: Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) wanted to acquire (most of) Warner Bros. Discovery and was willing to pay a steep price to get it. The company was ultimately outbid by Paramount Skydance, however, setting the stage for the creation of a formidable rival.The prospect of buying Warner's streaming assets and intellectual property was mostly unpopular with Netflix shareholders. But the stock has only reclaimed about half of the ground it lost when it first announced its interest in buying these pieces of Warner, which underscores investors' fears of what Warner Bros. and Paramount may be able to accomplish by teaming up.The question is: Is the market overestimating or underestimating Netflix's competitiveness in the future streaming landscape. More to the point for interested investors: Is Netflix a buy, sell, or hold this year?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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