03.04.2023 16:30:00
Is Netflix a Buy?
Although Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares are up 45% over the past six months, a far higher return than the Nasdaq Composite's 13% gain during that time, the global entertainment leader's stock is still selling at a sharp discount to its all-time high. And this might mean that many investors are looking to add the business to their portfolios. This top streaming stock definitely has a compelling bullish thesis that's worth taking the time to thoroughly understand. With that being said, is Netflix a buy right now? Let's take a closer look.After adding 37 million subscribers in 2020 and 18 million in 2021, Netflix's operations hit a rough patch last year. The business did acquire roughly 9 million net new customers in 2022, bringing the total to roughly 231 million, but this included a loss of 1.2 million members in the first six months last year, sparking fears within the investment community that this company's growth days were in the rearview mirror.Continue reading
