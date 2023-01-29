|
29.01.2023 13:28:00
Is Netflix a Buy Right Now After Its Stunning Upswing in New Subscribers?
When Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported its fourth-quarter 2021 results last year, the stock dropped 22% on investor disappointment with slowing user growth. Unfortunately, those poor results proved to be a harbinger of a terrible 2022 for the company, and the stock fell 51% during the year.What a difference a year makes. When the company recently reported its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan. 19, 2023, it wildly exceeded investor expectations, and the stock rose 15% by the market close on Jan. 24. Has Netflix finally turned the corner and regained its mojo?Let's take a look.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
