Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
25.01.2026 03:21:00
Is Netflix a Buy Right Now? Why the Streaming Giant is Spooking Investors.
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) beat expectations when it released its fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Tuesday, Jan. 20. Yet, shares continued to fall. The streaming platform is down 10% since the start of the year as of Jan. 21.So if Netflix is beating earnings but the share price is falling, does this mean a buying opportunity for investors? Let's have a closer look at what's really happening.Netflix announced on Dec. 5, 2025, its intentions to purchase Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) in a deal worth $82.7 billion. While this would further fortify Netflix's position as the top platform for streaming television and films, investors were immediately nervous. The lengthy process of acquiring a competitor like Warner Bros., combined with the enormous financial strain involved, had investors wondering if this was going to turn into nothing more than an expensive strategic headache.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Netflix Inc.
|
23.01.26
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ Composite verbucht letztendlich Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
23.01.26
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite am Freitagmittag mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
23.01.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 mittags (finanzen.at)
|
23.01.26
|Netflix says Paramount bid ‘doesn’t pass sniff test’ as Warner battle intensifies (Financial Times)
|
22.01.26