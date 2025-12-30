Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
30.12.2025 13:22:00
Is Netflix a Must-Own Stock for 2026?
Entertainment giant Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) made headlines this month with its bid to acquire most of the assets of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD). That proposed acquisition still faces several hurdles.However, after the deal's announcement on Dec. 5, Netflix's share price fell, apparently due to investors' concerns about the financial impacts of such a costly purchase. The streaming giant's stock is now down markedly from the 52-week high of $134.12 it touched in June.With that share price drop, a potentially game-changing acquisition in the works, and the 10-for-1 stock split it just completed in November that made shares more accessible to retail investors, Netflix just might be a stock to own for the new year despite Wall Street's concerns. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
