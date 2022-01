Is Netflix a Smart Buy After Dropping 37% in January?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) have taken a beating recently, falling more than 37% in January alone. The fall was spurred by the release of Q4 results for 2021, which ended Dec. 31. It doesn't help that the broader market's been unkind to growth stocks lately, on top of the face that the company's earnings disappointed investors, sending the stock lower.The company has been such a dominant market player that investors have to be questioning whether this recent speed bump is a sign of trouble, or an opportunity to acquire a great stock at a discount. It's hard to see far into the future, but investors should consider some cautionary signs before they make a decision.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading