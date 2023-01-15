|
15.01.2023 17:19:00
Is Netflix About to Raise Streaming Prices in America?
It's 2023 in America. The Consumer Price Index is up 6.5% year over year. The spiking inflation raises the cost of doing business, and many companies are passing those expenses on to their customers in the form of higher prices. For example, Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) just raised the monthly subscription fee for streaming service HBO Max by $1 per month, or 7%, effective immediately.This situation begs one burning question. Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) preparing to follow suit with a price increase of its own? More than 73.4 million North American subscribers want to know.Netflix is no stranger to price increases. North American subscribers have seen their monthly costs rise three times in the last four years, including an 11% price boost almost exactly one year ago.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
