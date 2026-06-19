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ISIN: US1148011034
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20.06.2026 01:29:00
Is Netflix Better Off Without Roku or Warner Bros., or Are Cracks Forming Beneath the Surface?
To be honest, I was surprised that Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) hadn't tried to buy Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) years ago. It looked like a perfect match, ripe for the picking, and the perfect strategic move for a company in the maturing streaming market.But Netflix lost the bidding war to acquire Warner in February, and it reportedly just lost another bid for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). That news sent shares of the streaming giant down 3.5%.Was walking away from these deals the right move for Netflix, or does it show that there are problems beneath the surface?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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