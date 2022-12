Is Netflix Bigger Than Disney?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) bigger than Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS)?That's been a legitimate question In recent years. Investors want to know which entertainment company carries the bigger financial guns and the larger market footprint.Both companies are large and successful in their own ways. Netflix is a leading streaming service, while Disney is a diversified media and entertainment company with a wide range of businesses, including theme parks, movies, and television channels. It's difficult to compare the two companies directly, as they operate in overlapping but different industries and have very different business models.Continue reading