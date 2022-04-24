|
24.04.2022 11:47:00
Is Netflix Just Getting Back to Normal as the COVID Boost Fades Out?
Video-streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has suffered at the hands of disappointed investors in 2022. To begin with, the first quarter's early going led to weak subscriber-growth guidance in January's fourth-quarter report. Then, the downturn accelerated during the quarter and Netflix fell short of its modest guidance target. Furthermore, management expects the softness to continue for a few more months, so guidance for the second quarter called for the loss of 2 million accounts in the next report.Investors hated all of these growth-stunting moves. Netflix shares took a steep fall in January and another one in April, and the stock now trades 70% below the all-time highs of last November.However, the brutal price correction looks like a massive overreaction. Let me show you what I mean.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
