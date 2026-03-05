Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
05.03.2026 20:45:00
Is Netflix Stock a Buy, Hold, or Sell in March?
With its shares already down roughly 28% from an all-time high of $134 reached in mid-June, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has faced significant challenges over the past few months. The situation came to a head in late 2025 when its management revealed plans to acquire the studio and streaming assets of Warner Bros -- a move some analysts feared could undermine shareholder value by loading Netflix's balance sheet with debt. However, in late February, Netflix withdrew its bid for Warner Bros, allowing skeptical investors to rest a little easier. Let's explore what this stunning reversal might mean for the company's stock in March and beyond.It looked like a done deal. On Dec. 5, Netflix announced that it would acquire Warner Bros. for a total enterprise value of $82.7 billion (including taking on its debt). The acquisition would have given the combined company access to Warner Bros.' iconic intellectual properties like Harry Potter, the DC Comic Universe, and Game of Thrones, along with the tools to monetize them more effectively through Netflix's streaming empire. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
