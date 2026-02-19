Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
19.02.2026 18:30:00
Is Netflix Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?
While Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) generated media excitement with its intention to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), Wall Street was not thrilled with the news. The streaming leader's stock is down 18% in 2026 through the week ending Feb. 13, plunging to a 52-week low of $75.23.Contributing to the sinking share price was activist investor Ancora Holdings' insistence that WBD walk away from the Netflix merger. Ancora holds $200 million in WBD stock and believes the Netflix offer is inferior to the hostile takeover bid from rival Paramount Skydance.With Netflix stock struggling, could this be the time to buy or for shareholders to follow Wall Street's lead and sell? Perhaps the best choice is to stand pat if you own shares. Here's a look into Netflix to evaluate a course of action.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
