Is Netflix Stock a Buy?

Investors aren't sure what to make of Netflix 's (NASDAQ: NFLX) short-term prospects right now. While the video streamer has returned to subscriber growth following a post-pandemic slump, it isn't clear whether revenue gains can accelerate into the double-digit range again. And competition continues to flood the market with quality TV and movies, potentially putting pressure on its ability to raise prices over time.Yet the stock has rebounded in recent weeks ahead of the company's upcoming earnings report. Investors are hoping that this announcement will show progress in growth initiatives like Netflix's advertising push and its crackdown on shared accounts. Let's preview that report, due out on April 18, and see whether investors should buy the stock ahead of the volatility around that announcement.Investors have many reasons to tune into the Tuesday announcement. Netflix is expecting to add nearly 8 million subscribers in a seasonally strong period for the business, with help from a packed content-release slate. Revenue growth will ideally benefit from other factors, too, including the push into advertising, a crackdown on password sharing, and rising average prices.