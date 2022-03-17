|
Is Netflix Stock a Buy Now?
The high-growth and technology stocks market has been brutal over the past few months. With fourth-quarter earnings reports coming out in January and February, many stocks were hit with sharp drawdowns after putting out results that were disappointing for investors who are worried about the Federal Reserve raising interest rates and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Premium video streamer Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) was one of these companies. Netflix's stock fell 20% the day following its earnings report in late January and is now down a whopping 40% year to date. Price drops like these can be stomach-turning, but they can sometimes provide fantastic buying opportunities for investors focused on the long term. Is Netflix stock a buy right now? Let's take a look. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
