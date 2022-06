Is Netflix Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Media-streaming veteran Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has taken a pummeling in the stock market in 2022. The stock is down 70% year to date, including a 49% drop in the last quarter.The long and painful slide was punctuated by sharp plunges after each of the year's two earnings reports. Netflix is losing customers for the first time in the streaming era, and many investors are running for the exits.Should the subscriber-growth slowdown keep you away from this stock, or is Netflix a great buy at these multiyear lows? Let's have a look.Continue reading