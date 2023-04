Is Netflix Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors just received a flood of fresh information about Netflix 's (NASDAQ: NFLX) business. On April 18, the streaming video leader posted its third consecutive quarter of growth following a pandemic hangover in early 2022, and profitability was strong.But the short-term sales outlook was underwhelming. Executives also described an intense battle with competitors both inside and outside of streaming TV.Let's take a closer look at the Q1 update and whether it makes the stock more attractive today.Continue reading