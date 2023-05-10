Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
10.05.2023 14:05:00

Is Netflix Stock a Buy Now?

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) remains one of the most recognizable names in the streaming industry, but the competitive landscape it now faces has changed dramatically in the past three years. New streaming services keep popping up like weeds to the point where there is some evidence of subscription fatigue, where consumers are overwhelmed with the sheer number of options available.Meanwhile, Netflix has had to deal with various other headwinds, such as password sharing. Netflix has undoubtedly been an excellent moneymaker for longtime shareholders, but is the company's stock still worth buying under these less-than-ideal conditions? Let's find out.Netflix has adapted to the demands of the evolving streaming industry in ways that should benefit its financial results over the long run. The company's newer initiatives include introducing a cheaper ($6.99/month) subscription option that supports ads. This would have been considered heretical for Netflix's management just a few years ago, so this is an important departure from the company's historical position.Continue reading
