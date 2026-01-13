Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
13.01.2026 10:25:00
Is Netflix Stock a Buy Under $100?
For much of 2025, shares of streaming pioneer Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) were on a roll. Up until mid-November, the stock had gained roughly 25% -- beating both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite through that period.But on Nov. 17, Netflix completed a 10-for-1 stock split -- its first in nearly 10 years. Since the split went into effect, shares of the streaming giant have plummeted 19% (as of closing bell on Jan. 9).Let's dig into what is driving the selling pressure in Netflix stock right now. With shares trading below $100, is now an opportunity for smart investors to buy the dip? Read on to find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
