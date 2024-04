Is Netflix Stock Going to $700? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

It's not unusual for analysts to tweak their evaluations of publicly traded companies in the days before they report earnings. So it was with Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), which saw several adjustments from pundits following the bellwether video streaming company. It's set to unveil first-quarter earnings this coming Thursday after market close. A prognosticator at one of the more influential white-shoe investment banks substantially raised his price target on Netflix , a move that certainly attracted the attention of many Netflix investors. Here's a brief look at this new take on the stock.Less than a week before Netflix was to publish those quarterly figures, Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne made the move. He now feels Netflix stock is worth $700 per share, up quite some distance from his previous level of $600. He maintained his overweight (i.e., buy) recommendation on the shares. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel