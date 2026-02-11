Netflix Aktie
Is Netflix Stock Your Ticket to Becoming a Millionaire?
If you had invested $2,000 in Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shortly after its IPO in May 2002 and held on, that position today would be worth almost $1.5 million, given that the company has averaged an annualized return of 31.72% over the past 24 years. It's fair, therefore, to say that Netflix has delivered returns that would have made average retail investors millionaires over the past 24 years. But could the company pull a similar feat off again over the next 25?Image source: Getty Images.Netflix's current market cap is about $347 billion. If it were to average a 31.72% compound annual growth rate over the next 25 years, it would be worth about $340.1 trillion. That's high, to say the very least -- more than 10 times the current gross domestic product of the U.S. And that sort of growth rate would also be extraordinary over any extended period for any company, let alone one operating in a much more competitive industry than Netflix faced in the early days of video streaming.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
