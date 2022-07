Is Netflix the Worst Value in Streaming?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many consumers weren't happy after Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) raised its prices earlier this year. The streaming service's most popular tier now costs $15.49 per month in the United States, more than any other popular competitor in the country. And many consumers say it's just not worth the money.Netflix has the lowest percentage of satisfied subscribers based on the value they receive from the service, according to a recent survey from Whip Media. That suggests that in just a couple years, Netflix may have gone from one of the best values in entertainment to one of the worst.The percentage of Netflix subscribers that said they were satisfied with the streaming service fell from 90% in 2021 to 80% in 2022. That put it behind the other streaming services in the survey: Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO Max, Disney's Disney+, and Hulu.Continue reading