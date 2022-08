Is Netflix Wasting Hundreds of Millions on Games?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) invested $200 million in a TV series or film and less than 10% of its global subscriber base decided to check it out, management might consider that a disappointment. Well, Netflix is investing heavily in games without much to show for it so far.Its 24 titles have garnered 23.3 million total downloads since last November, and about 1.7 million Netflix subscribers play one of its games on any given day, according to data from Apptopia. That's a tiny percentage of Netflix's 220 million subscribers.Management is betting on gaming as it's seen its subscriber base shrink over the last two quarters amid economic uncertainty and increased competition. But it hasn't turned out to be a great bet so far.Continue reading