Is Netflix's Ad-Supported Tier Already Running Into Trouble?

Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) new ad-supported tier is off to a slower start than expected.The streaming leader is offering advertisers some of their money back after it determined that it will only deliver 80% of its guaranteed ad impressions, according to a report from Digiday. That suggests that either Netflix has seen fewer sign-ups for the ad-supported tier or that those users aren't watching as much as management expected.While the slow start is unfortunate, the ad-supported tier only debuted on Nov. 3. Investors should take a longer view on this strategy than just one month.