Bros Aktie
ISIN: US1148011034
|
12.12.2025 10:21:00
Is Netflix's Plan to Buy Warner Bros. a Good Move for the Stock? Here's What Investors Need to Know About the Deal.
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) made a surprise announcement this month: It's planning to buy Warner Bros., which is still currently part of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD). If the deal goes through, that company would split up, and Netflix would significantly expand its library, production wing, and streaming business through the acquisition of Warner Bros. (including its TV and movie studios), HBO Max, and HBO. The transaction values those assets at $82.7 billion, including debt. This is a massive move for Netflix, and it has some obvious positives, such as adding popular HBO franchises and shows to Netflix's portfolio. However, there's more for investors to consider here than just that.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
