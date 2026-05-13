Sapphire Corporation Aktie

Sapphire Corporation für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: SG2C82967234

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13.05.2026 15:30:03

Is Netskope Stock a Buy After Sapphire Ventures Purchased 5.7 Million Shares?

According to an SEC filing dated May 11, 2026, Sapphire Ventures, L.L.C. initiated a new position in Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) in the first quarter by acquiring 5,672,579 shares. The estimated value of this transaction is $70.40 million, calculated using the average closing share price during the first quarter of 2026. At quarter’s end, the position was valued at $48.16 million, reflecting market price movements during the reporting period.Netskope, Inc. is a technology company specializing in cloud security solutions for enterprise clients. The company leverages a unified platform to address data protection, threat management, and secure access across cloud and web applications.With a focus on scalable, subscription-based offerings, Netskope aims to deliver robust security and visibility for organizations navigating digital transformation and evolving cybersecurity threats.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Netskope Inc Registered Shs -A- 9,04 0,24% Netskope Inc Registered Shs -A-

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