Sapphire Corporation Aktie
ISIN: SG2C82967234
|
13.05.2026 15:30:03
Is Netskope Stock a Buy After Sapphire Ventures Purchased 5.7 Million Shares?
According to an SEC filing dated May 11, 2026, Sapphire Ventures, L.L.C. initiated a new position in Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) in the first quarter by acquiring 5,672,579 shares. The estimated value of this transaction is $70.40 million, calculated using the average closing share price during the first quarter of 2026. At quarter’s end, the position was valued at $48.16 million, reflecting market price movements during the reporting period.Netskope, Inc. is a technology company specializing in cloud security solutions for enterprise clients. The company leverages a unified platform to address data protection, threat management, and secure access across cloud and web applications.With a focus on scalable, subscription-based offerings, Netskope aims to deliver robust security and visibility for organizations navigating digital transformation and evolving cybersecurity threats.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sapphire Corporation Ltd
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Sapphire Corporation Ltd
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Netskope Inc Registered Shs -A-
|9,04
|0,24%