Is New York Community Bancorp the Best Bank Stock for You?

There's a theory on Wall Street called the cockroach theory, which suggests that a single problem at a company is often an indication that there are more problems to come. New York Community Bancorp (NYSE: NYCB) is yet another sad example of this turning out to be accurate. Although a lot of bad news is now out, the big question for investors is: How long will it take the bank to dig itself out of the hole it has created?In 2023, there was a series of bank runs that caused the failure of some high-profile regional banks. New York Community Bancorp actually managed to muddle through that period quite well. In fact, it bought some of the assets of Signature Bank, one of the banks that failed. Based on this, you might think that New York Community Bancorp was doing quite well for itself.Image source: Getty Images.