|
13.03.2024 10:55:00
Is New York Community Bancorp the Best Bank Stock for You?
There's a theory on Wall Street called the cockroach theory, which suggests that a single problem at a company is often an indication that there are more problems to come. New York Community Bancorp (NYSE: NYCB) is yet another sad example of this turning out to be accurate. Although a lot of bad news is now out, the big question for investors is: How long will it take the bank to dig itself out of the hole it has created?In 2023, there was a series of bank runs that caused the failure of some high-profile regional banks. New York Community Bancorp actually managed to muddle through that period quite well. In fact, it bought some of the assets of Signature Bank, one of the banks that failed. Based on this, you might think that New York Community Bancorp was doing quite well for itself.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu New York Community Bancorp Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
16:01
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ Composite startet im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.24
|New York Community Bancorp-Aktie steigt: Kapitalerhöhung abgeschlossen (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ Composite mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert New York Community Bancorp-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in New York Community Bancorp von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
08.03.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich zum Ende des Freitagshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
08.03.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: So performt der NASDAQ Composite am Freitagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
07.03.24
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite stärker (finanzen.at)
|
07.03.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich am Donnerstagmittag fester (finanzen.at)