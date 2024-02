Is NextEra Energy a Millionaire-Maker?

The broader energy industry has steadily shifted over the past few decades. Today, renewable energy contributes about 20% of electricity in the United States, recently surpassing coal for the first time.NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) has benefited both as an electric utility and a renewable energy producer. The stock has returned a stellar 13,000% over its lifetime, turning a $1,000 investment into $133,000 with dividends reinvested.The stock is currently down nearly 40% from its high. While nobody likes to feel like they're catching a falling knife, this dip could set up the next generation of investors who could make millions by buying and holding the stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel