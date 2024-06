Is NextEra Energy a Millionaire Maker?

Energy company NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) has been a stellar investment over the years, handily outperforming the S&P 500. A $10,000 investment at the company's IPO would be worth over $700,000 today.Understandably, squeezing out life-changing investment returns gets harder as companies grow larger, and NextEra Energy carries a hefty $150 billion market cap today. Still, investors shouldn't discount NextEra Energy's wealth-building prowess. The company is still growing, and artificial intelligence (AI) has become a wild card that could benefit business.Here's a look at whether investors can still make a fortune in the stock, and why NextEra Energy is an intelligent buy regardless.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel