|
19.05.2024 09:40:00
Is NextEra Energy Stock a Buy?
NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) recently reported solid earnings for the first quarter of 2024 and provided investors with an upbeat outlook for the future. The stock has rallied strongly over the past six months or so, which is great news for existing shareholders.But is the stock worth buying today? That will depend a lot on how you view NextEra Energy's current (and future) performance. Here's what you need to know.In the first quarter of 2024, NextEra Energy's adjusted earnings rose to $0.91 per share, up from $0.84 in the same part of 2023. That's a solid 8% gain, and somewhat uncommon for a utility. Both the company's regulated utility business, largely made up of Florida Power & Light, and its clean energy operations, known as NextEra Energy Resources, had good quarters, with net income per share up roughly $0.04 in each division.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!