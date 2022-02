Is Nike Stock a Buy After Catching Its Breath?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Sports apparel giant Nike (NYSE: NKE) is an easy stock to like. Its "swoosh" is a global cultural icon and dominates the sporting landscape. The stock's also been one of the great investments of all time, up more than 130,000% since its 1980 Initial Public Offering, minting millionaires from modest investment sums.The company's popularity has translated to its share price; Nike stock seems to rarely ever come cheap, which might make the stock a tempting buy on any pullback. Well, shares are down roughly 19% from all-time highs hit in November. But consider the following before you buy that dip.