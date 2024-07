Is Nikola a Millionaire Maker?

Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) and its shareholders have had a tumultuous journey. The company's founder and former CEO was convicted of wire fraud and securities fraud, and the stock has lost over 99% of its value. Today, Nikola is working to rebuild its reputation while establishing its business in a promising industry.At face value, Nikola resembles a lottery ticket, a potential millionaire-making investment if things go well. The stock's market cap is just $428 million, which leaves room for a ton of upside if Nikola's electric semitrucks can catch on. But investors must realize that some games aren't worth playing.I won't tell you that Nikola can't succeed, but the cost of success will likely come at shareholders' expense.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool