21.07.2023 13:30:00
Is Nikola Stock a Buy?
Two months ago, shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) had driven into a ditch. The stock was in danger of being delisted from the Nasdaq Stock Market, and the company's prospects seemed dire. But a lot has changed in July. After announcing a new order for its fuel cell trucks, Nikola saw its stock soar, and the risk of being delisted faded into the rearview mirror.With shares building momentum, investors are wondering if now is a good time to put a charge in their portfolios with this electric truck manufacturer or to watch the story play out from the side of the road.Nikola has come a long way from the rocky road it traveled with Trevor Milton at the company's helm. Milton, the company's founder, was embroiled in controversy and eventually stepped down from leadership positions. Since January, Michael Lohscheller, an automotive industry veteran, has been the CEO.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
