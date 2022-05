Is Nikola Stock Finally Ready to Drive Higher?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Electric semi truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) has had a troubled young life after its former founder and chairman was forced to resign and subsequently charged with investor fraud. But Trevor Milton has been out of the company for more than a year-and-a-half now, and Nikola is making progress to reset its reputation with investors. Investors lost respect and hope for the company after Milton made claims about the company and its technology that weren't factual at the time. But Nikola kept working toward its goals under new management, and the first-quarter report released today shows the fruits of that labor. Investors are giving the results a thumbs-up, too. Image source: Nikola.