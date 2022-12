Is Nio Pulling Off What Musk and Tesla Avoided?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Motley Fool contributor Zane Fracek breaks down his three concerns with Nio (NYSE: NIO) embracing battery-swapping technology. He compares it to Tesla 's supercharging strategy, too. Having the best charging strategy could have huge implications for electric vehicle (EV) stocks like Nio and Tesla.*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Dec. 3, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 5, 2022.Continue reading