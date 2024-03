Is Nio Stock a Buy?

There was both good news and bad news for investors when Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results in early March. Nio's vehicle deliveries were 25% higher year over year in the quarterly period. And revenue for the full year rose by 13% to a new record.But competition in the Chinese EV market heightened last year, leading to lower prices as EV makers tried harder to woo buyers. That led to a drop in vehicle margins from almost 14% in 2022 to below 10% in 2023. The bottom-line result was a sharp increase in net losses. That pattern can't continue if Nio is going to survive. But an important new catalyst is on the way.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel