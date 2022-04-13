Is Nio Stock a Buy After Today's Surprise Rally?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The way shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling over the past week or so, today's rally may have come as a surprise to many. In the five trading days through yesterday alone, the electric vehicle (EV) stock had shed nearly 13% in value. This morning too, Nio opened in the red before bouncing back sharply.Has Nio stock possibly bottomed out, and is today's rally a signal for you to buy the stock while you still can?That depends a great deal on whether the factors that sent Nio shares tumbling in the first place still hold true.Continue reading