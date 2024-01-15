|
15.01.2024 17:04:33
Is Nio Stock a Buy Now?
Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has seen some incredible swings since going public. After its initial public offering (IPO) in 2018, the company's stock rocketed to a price of nearly $63 per share. But a combination of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors spurred a dramatic pullback.The company's share price is now down roughly 88% from its high. Despite the electric vehicle (EV) specialist's stock being down massively, the company has been serving up some impressive growth. Is Nio stock a smart buy for 2024 and beyond?Nio recorded revenue of roughly $2.61 billion in the third quarter, good for a 46.6% year-over-year increase. Vehicle deliveries in Q3 came in at 55,432 -- up 75% year over year. The company also reported that its net loss expanded roughly 11% year over year to total $624.6 million in the period. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
