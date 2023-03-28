|
28.03.2023 14:00:30
Is Nio Stock a Buy Now? Nio Stock Analysis
Nio (NYSE: NIO) was once a favorite among growth stock investors, but the company's recent earnings miss, and a deceleration in Q1 deliveries, has annihilated its stock to under $9 a share. In 2021, Nio traded at a jaw-dropping $59.85 per share. With the stock down 85%, is this an opportunity for investors? Please watch the below video for my Nio stock analysis. *Stock prices used were the morning prices of March 27, 2023. The video was published on March 27, 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
