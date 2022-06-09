Is Nio Stock's Plunge Today a Buying Opportunity?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Nio's (NYSE: NIO) first-quarter earnings report came out this morning, and it's a bummer. No surprises, then, that the electric vehicle (EV) stock is plunging on earnings today.The company already announced some weeks ago that it had delivered 25,768 EVs in the first quarter, so no surprises there. Nio's total revenue of $1.56 billion, up 24% year over year, also beat estimates. What the market perhaps didn't see coming, though, were lower margins, bigger losses, and a discouraging outlook.However, some of the things that Nio said reflect strong growth ahead for the company. Does that mean today's drop in Nio's stock price is an opportunity to buy?Continue reading