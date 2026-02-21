Nokia Aktie
WKN: 870737 / ISIN: FI0009000681
|
21.02.2026 13:29:00
Is Nokia a Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?
I owned Nokia (NYSE: NOK) stock fairly recently. After holding the Finnish mobile communications equipment specialist's shares for about four years, I cashed in that modest position in July 2024 for a total return of 12.5%. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) index scored a total return of 68.6% over the same period, and I didn't see any catalysts that would turn Nokia's underperformance around.That was a mistake. Nokia continued to struggle for about another year but sprang to life in fall 2025. As of Feb. 19, Nokia has posted a 97.7% total return since I sold my shares. The S&P 500? A 24.7% gain.At this point, I would be beating the market by the skin of my teeth from November 2020 to February 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
