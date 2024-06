Is Norwegian Cruise Line the Cheapest Cruise Line Stock?

When it comes to cruise line stocks it seems as if Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) is the Rodney Dangerfield of the shipyard. It can't seem to get any respect. The shares are trading just 9% higher over the past year, compared to larger rivals Carnival Corp. and Royal Caribbean Cruises rising 31% and 75%, respectively, in that time.The disparity gets even wider between the leader and bleeder if we take a longer view. Royal Caribbean shares are up 56% over the past three years. Norwegian has been nearly cut in half.There's still a lot to like in the laggard. Norwegian Cruise Line has its flaws, but it's also trading a lot cheaper than its competitors. If you believe that the rising tide in popularity for the cruising business will lift all fleets, it's time to consider the bargain that Norwegian offers for investors given the lofty valuations found elsewhere.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel