04.03.2024 11:03:00
Is Novavax a Buy Now?
Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a roller coaster ride over the past week or so. The stock soared after the company settled a dispute with a big customer, then sank as it reported lower-than-expected earnings.The vaccine maker has struggled to win over the investment community after entering the coronavirus vaccine market late with its initial vaccine -- and commercializing its updated vaccine after rivals this past fall.The initial late entry meant Novavax missed out on the biggest revenue opportunity, and as a result, the company was forced to reconsider its cost structure. Management launched a cost-cutting plan last year, and on a bright note, the biotech is making progress there. In more positive news, the vaccine maker plans on launching a phase 3 trial this year for its combined coronavirus/flu vaccine, a product that could attract a significant number of users.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
