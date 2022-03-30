|
Is Novavax Stock a Buy Now?
Early in the coronavirus vaccine race, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares soared. The stock finished 2020 with a 2,700% gain. Investors cheered on this company's program -- and bet that it would be among the first to launch a vaccine. When Novavax's program fell behind, though, so did the stock. Today, Novavax shares are trading for less than even the very lowest Wall Street 12-month price estimate.Meanwhile, Novavax won authorization for its vaccine in more than 35 countries in recent months. And the company is leading in the development of an important potential product: a combined flu/coronavirus vaccine. Does this mean Novavax is a good buy now? Or are this company's best days in the past? Let's take a close look at Novavax's latest news and what may be on the horizon before deciding.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
